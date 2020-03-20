Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jean Milich. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jean Milich, 82, of Center Township, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

Born April 2, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Mary Jean was the daughter of the late William E. and Jean Connolly Blankenstein.

She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

Mary Jean was a graduate of Crafton High School and Cornell University. After post-graduate study at Carnegie Mellon University, she taught in the Pittsburgh Public Schools and following that, she was employed as a legal secretary in Pittsburgh and later in Washington, D.C. She returned to Pittsburgh in 1965, to work for the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

In 1970, Mary Jean met and married Gene Milich. Their daughter, Ellen, was born in 1971. Mary Jean then retired to become a full-time mother and homemaker.

In 1980, the Milich family purchased property in rural Center Township and "Milwood Acres" became home for them and their beloved Great Danes. There, Mary Jean finally realized her lifelong dream of having a horse, and soon three horses occupied their barn.

In addition to caring for her family and animals, Mary Jean pursued many hobbies, especially needlepoint and drawing and painting.

She was a member of the Associated Artists of Butler County and the Pittsburgh Watercolor Society.

Mary Jean was preceded in death in 2012 by her husband, Gene; and her brother, Bill Blankenstein.

She is survived by her cherished daughter, Ellen of Butler; and her sister, Nancy Blankenstein of Pittsburgh.

MILICH - There was no visitation for Mary Jean Milich, who died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and funeral services were private.

Burial took place in Calvary Mausoleum, Butler.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

