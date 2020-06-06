Mary Jean Druschel Szakelyhidi, 94, of Harmony, passed away June 3, 2020, at Creek Meadows Guest House.
Born Aug. 15, 1925, in Harmony, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. Druschel and Mary (Genner) (Druschel) Davies.
Mary Jean was a member of St. Peter's Reformed Church in Zelienople, and a lifelong member of Historic Harmony.
She was a graduate of Zelienople High School and attended Thiel College.
In her younger years, she enjoyed family time and water activities at Edinboro Lake. She had a special enjoyment of the Cook Forest area, MacBeth's Cabins and the family camp. She was an avid reader and excellent cook, noted for her Hungarian dishes and pastries.
She is survived by her husband, Frank of 74 years; and her sons, David (Joan), Robert (Lisa) and Thomas (Tina).
She is also survived by her grandchildren, David Jr., Stephen, Nicholas, Jonathan, Alex, Tiffany and Danielle; and her great-grandchildren, Rylie, Arden, Ethan, Lucy, Allie and Ricky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles; her sister, Georgina; and her granddaughter, Holly.
SZAKELYHIDI - A visitation and celebration of life for Mary Jean Druschel Szakelyhidi, who died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Peter's Reformed Church, East Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with the Rev. James R. Bertoti officiating.
A fellowship meal will immediately follow the service at the church.
Entombment will be private and will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Mausoleum.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, 273 Route 68, Rochester, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Church, Historic Harmony or the Zelienople Library.
Condolence messages may be left at www.saul-gabauer.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.