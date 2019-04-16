Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Jo Burd (Schenkel), 85, passed away on Sunday with her family by her side.

She was born Dec. 18, 1933, in the Spring Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Helen and Edwin Schenkel. She moved to Saxonburg with her family at the age of six in 1939.

Mary Jo graduated from Winfield-Clinton High School in 1951, and the West Penn School of Nursing in 1954.

She served more than 40 years as a registered nurse, retiring from the Butler VA Medical Center in 1991.

In 1992, she received special commendation from the Pennsylvania Nurses Association and VA Administration for her professional commitment to the highest standards of nursing care.

She was a member of the West Penn Hospital Alumni Association and associate member of the Butler Memorial Hospital Association.

On June 3, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, James M. Burd, and they raised their family in the Saxonburg area until his passing in March 2013.

Together they enjoyed country music, square dancing, many camping trips, "Florida winters" and international excursions with family and close friends.

Mary Jo always made people the cornerstone of her life. She greatly enjoyed spending time with family and was proud to watch her four grandsons grow into "fine young men."

She greatly enjoyed genealogy and was a foundational figure for her extended family, always expressing love and interest in the lives of her many nieces and nephews, along with their children and grandchildren.

She was a member of the Saxonburg Memorial Church for more than 60 years, and an active participant in many community organizations.

In 2019, she was recognized as a 65-year member of the Saxonburg Area Women's Club. She also enjoyed several decades of participation in the "Red Bonnets and Bifocals" Butler-area chapter of the Red Hat Society, Butler County Historical Society, Butler Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, and Slippery Rock Institute for Learning in Retirement. In 2015, she was inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame for participating in every election for more than 50 consecutive years.

She is survived by her two sons, James E. Burd and his wife, Nelda, and grandson, Joshua, and Mark D. Burd and his wife, Dianna, and grandsons Garrett, Hayden and Simon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Burd; her parents, Helen and Edwin Schenkel; and sole sibling, Barbara Czintos.

BURD - Friends of Mary Jo Burd, who died Sunday, April 14, 2019, will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Saxonburg Memorial Church, 100 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Douglas M. Dorsey presiding.

Burial will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed "In Memory of Mary Jo Burd" to the Saxonburg Memorial Church, P.O. Box 466 Saxonburg, PA 16056.

Please visit



Mary Jo Burd (Schenkel), 85, passed away on Sunday with her family by her side.She was born Dec. 18, 1933, in the Spring Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Helen and Edwin Schenkel. She moved to Saxonburg with her family at the age of six in 1939.Mary Jo graduated from Winfield-Clinton High School in 1951, and the West Penn School of Nursing in 1954.She served more than 40 years as a registered nurse, retiring from the Butler VA Medical Center in 1991.In 1992, she received special commendation from the Pennsylvania Nurses Association and VA Administration for her professional commitment to the highest standards of nursing care.She was a member of the West Penn Hospital Alumni Association and associate member of the Butler Memorial Hospital Association.On June 3, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, James M. Burd, and they raised their family in the Saxonburg area until his passing in March 2013.Together they enjoyed country music, square dancing, many camping trips, "Florida winters" and international excursions with family and close friends.Mary Jo always made people the cornerstone of her life. She greatly enjoyed spending time with family and was proud to watch her four grandsons grow into "fine young men."She greatly enjoyed genealogy and was a foundational figure for her extended family, always expressing love and interest in the lives of her many nieces and nephews, along with their children and grandchildren.She was a member of the Saxonburg Memorial Church for more than 60 years, and an active participant in many community organizations.In 2019, she was recognized as a 65-year member of the Saxonburg Area Women's Club. She also enjoyed several decades of participation in the "Red Bonnets and Bifocals" Butler-area chapter of the Red Hat Society, Butler County Historical Society, Butler Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, and Slippery Rock Institute for Learning in Retirement. In 2015, she was inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame for participating in every election for more than 50 consecutive years.She is survived by her two sons, James E. Burd and his wife, Nelda, and grandson, Joshua, and Mark D. Burd and his wife, Dianna, and grandsons Garrett, Hayden and Simon.She was preceded in death by her husband, James Burd; her parents, Helen and Edwin Schenkel; and sole sibling, Barbara Czintos.BURD - Friends of Mary Jo Burd, who died Sunday, April 14, 2019, will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Saxonburg Memorial Church, 100 W. Main St., Saxonburg.Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Douglas M. Dorsey presiding.Burial will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed "In Memory of Mary Jo Burd" to the Saxonburg Memorial Church, P.O. Box 466 Saxonburg, PA 16056.Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Fox Funeral Home

410 W. Main St

Saxonburg , PA 16056

724-352-1133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close