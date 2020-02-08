Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary-Jo Rodgers. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Visitation 11:00 AM North Way Christian Community Church Wexford , PA View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM North Way Christian Community Church Wexford , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary-Jo Rodgers, 61, of Mars passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township following a long fight against idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Born Jan. 11, 1958, in Groton, Conn., she was the daughter of the late William Patrick and Mildred Helen Esswein Rodgers.

Mary-Jo graduated from East Lyme High School and attended Kent State University on a field hockey scholarship, as she earned her bachelor of science in criminal justice.

She enjoyed a remarkable and colorful career as a federal law enforcement agent, blazing the trail as one of the few female Secret Service agents assigned to the presidential protective detail. She went on to serve on the Inspector General's staff of several federal agencies. Mary-Jo loved to share stories about her experiences with family and friends and never failed to add a touch of humor.

She was an avid sewer, reader, and dessert connoisseur. She adored her beloved goldendoodle, Gracie, and no doubt received an enthusiastic welcome in Heaven from her first baby, Chance - the most mischievous chocolate lab ever!

While she had many jobs and positions in life, Mary-Jo's defining role was being a mother. She loved spending time with her daughters and attending their soccer games and musicals.

Surviving are her daughters, Hayley and Erin Rodgers, both of Mars; two sisters, Ann "Kathy" Blakeley (Edward "Butch") of Baden, and Patrice Rodgers-Chiu (Max) of Brooklyn, Conn.; and a brother, Shawn Rodgers of Naugatuck, Conn.

She also was the aunt of Kara and Shawn, Darren and Jes, and Quin and Keeling.

RODGERS - A celebration of life for Mary-Jo Rodgers, who died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at North Way Christian Community Church, Wexford. Friends will be received starting at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rodgers Family Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 185, Mars, PA 16046-0185.

