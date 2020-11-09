Mary June Byrnes McGrady Lowers, 89, of Chicora, went home to heaven late Saturday evening, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Chicora Medical Center.
Known as June to her loved ones, she was born in East Butler on April 27, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Gladys Bauder Byrnes.
June enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, baking, couponing, traveling and searching for treasures with her metal detector.
June was also a talented artist who enjoyed both ceramics and painting. June taught ceramics for a number of years and worked with her late husband, Bill, as they operated McGrady's Service Station in Chicora.
She was a member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora.
June married William McGrady Sr. on Aug. 6, 1953, and he preceded her in death on July 23, 1999. She married Richard Lowers on Feb. 14, 2004, and he preceded her in death on June 2, 2011.
June is survived by three children, Sandra Campbell and her companion, Mike Crispen, William McGrady Jr. and his wife, Rosemary, and Christopher McGrady and his wife, Susan, all of Chicora; her son-in-law, Thomas Breth of Butler; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Pienkoski and her husband, Craig, of Harrisburg, Ryan Campbell and his wife, Abi, of Slippery Rock, Colin Campbell and his girlfriend, Danielle Vogt, of East Brady, Jessica McGrady of Chicora, and Madison McGrady of Chicora; three great grandchildren, Aralyn and River Campbell of Slippery Rock, and Cohen Campbell of East Brady; two sisters, Mildred "Ruth" Baumgart and Roseanne McCollough of Sarver; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, June was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Breth, who died on March 2, 2014; a son-in-law, Richard Campbell, who died on Feb. 5, 2012; and her brothers, Don Byrnes; and a twin brother, James Byrnes.
Lowers - A private blessing service for Mary June Byrnes McGrady Lowers, who died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, will be held Tuesday at the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora with the Rev. Lou Pascazi, Senior Parochial Vicar at Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chicora Volunteer Fire Dept., Drawer F, Chicora, PA 16025 or the Alzheimer's Association
at www.act.alz.org/donate
.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com
.