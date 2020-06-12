Mary K. Jernigan, 72, of Butler, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Mary was born on Dec. 10, 1947, in Grove City, and was the daughter of Harry and Kathryn Swartz Dreyer.

Mary had worked for Sun Cruz Casinos in Cape Canaveral, Fla., as a reservationist.

She loved keeping up with her family and friends on Facebook and loved to play Pogo. Mary was a joy to everyone she met and she was a hugger! She wanted those who attend her visitation to dress casual and in bright colors.

Survivors include one son, Christopher (Jennifer) Rakoci of Butler; three daughters, Lisa Novak of Stoneboro, Jeanette Polick of Jackson Center, and Julie McCurdy; and her loving cat, Philly of Butler; four brothers, Frank Hamelly of North Carolina, Michael Hamelly of Hermitage, Steve Hamelly of North Carolina, and William Hamelly of Jackson Center; one sister, Christina Mudrinich of Savannah, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Jernigan, whom she married on Dec. 27, 1997, and who died on June 12, 2018; and her cat, Katt.

JERNIGAN - Visitation for Mary K. Jernigan, who died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, will be held from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, 443 Main St., Prospect.

Burial will be private.

In keeping with the CDC guidelines for COVID-19, please wear a mask and observe social distancing.





