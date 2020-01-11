Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Butler. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary L. Butler, 86, of Butler passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her residence.

Born Aug. 12, 1933, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Joseph P. and Marie J. Geibel Rodgers.

She was a member of St. Christopher at Lake Roman Catholic Church in Prospect.

She retired in 1992 from the housekeeping department at Butler Memorial Hospital, following 22 years service.

Surviving are her two stepsons, David and Timothy Butler, both of Butler; four brothers, Paul, Leo, Carl and Gerald Rodgers; three stepgrandchildren; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Clyde, Regis, and Edward Rodgers; and her husband, Jack E. Butler who passed away Dec. 26, 2004. They were married Sep. 19, 1983.

BUTLER - Friends of Mary L. Butler, who died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Christopher at the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 232 North Franklin St., Prospect.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Mount Chestnut.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201 Pittsburgh, Pa., 15222.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



