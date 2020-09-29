Mary L. Heist, 96, of Butler passed away Sept. 24, 2020, at the Magnolia Place of Saxonburg.
She was born Feb. 24, 1924, in West Winfield, and was the daughter of the late Louis Varljen and the late Mary Dovjak Varljen.
Mary was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church and the Women's Council of St. Peter's, and the United Commercial Travelers. She volunteered for the Salvation Army and the American Cancer Society
. Mary was also a member of the Antique Auto Club of America.
She enjoyed traveling, gardening, baking and sewing. Mary was famous for her pies.
Mary is survived by her three sons, Ronald Heist of Butler, Timothy (Sherrie) Heist of West Chester, Ohio, and James (Karen) Heist of Ellicott City, Md.; three daughters, Cathy Heist of Albuquerque, N.M., Debra Heist of Butler, and Christine Holt of Butler; five grandchildren, Matthew Heist, Michael (Paige) Heist, Christopher Heist, Autumn Holt and Clayton Holt; one stepgrandson, Dustin Holt; one sister, Viola (Min) Green of Saxonburg; two brothers, Frank (Peggy) Varljen of Woodstock, Ga., and Lou (Patricia) Varljen of Cornelius, N.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Heist Jr., whom she married May 25, 1946, and who passed away Feb. 25, 2013; two brothers, Leo Varljen and John Varljen; and two sisters, Emma Michalski and Matilda Wolfe.
The Heist family would like to thank the staff of Magnolia Place of Saxonburg and Grane Hospice, for their wonderful care of our mother.
HEIST - Friends of Mary L. Heist, who died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Kevin Fazio officiating.
Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply and wear a facial covering, along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler, PA 16001, or Salvation Army, 313 W. Cunningham St., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.