Mary L. Kirschmann
1931 - 2020
Mary L. "Louise" Kirschmann, 88, a resident of Grove Manor, entered the near presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at AHN Grove City.
Louise was born Dec. 25, 1931, in Wolf Creek Township, Mercer County, to George and Mary (Sanford) Patterson.
Louise became the beloved wife of Irvin E. Kirschmann when they married May 28, 1988. He preceded her in death Aug. 16, 2006.
She grew up in the Pardoe area and attended Grove City School, until her senior year when she graduated in 1950 from Mercer High School.
Louise was a member of Church of God in Findley Township, Mercer County.
For 40 years, she was the manager of the garden shop at Eisler Nursery in Prospect. After retiring, she was a caregiver to others.
Louise led a simple and meaningful life, largely due to her faith. Her family was most important to her and her relationship with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy.
She was the loving mother of the late Doug Eisler, Brenda (Ken) Sereday, Val Jean (Ray) Hucko, Crystal (Joe) Elwell, Craig Kirschmann and the late Brent Kirschmann; devoted grandmother of 14; and great-grandmother of many.
She is also survived by her siblings, Virginia Palmer and Donald Patterson; and two daughters-in-law, Chris Eisler and Cheryl Kirschmann.
In addition to her parents, her husband and her two sons, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Floyd E., Alice E., Samuel G., John A. and Richard G. Patterson.
KIRSCHMANN - A private family service for Mary L. "Louise" Kirschmann, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, will be held on Sunday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Sandy Lake.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City
306 Bessemer Ave.
Grove City, PA 16127
(724) 458-7790
