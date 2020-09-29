1/1
Mary L. Lucas
1919 - 2020
Mary L. Lucas of Grove City passed peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in AHN-Grove City following a brief illness. She was 101.

Mary was born Jan. 14, 1919, in Lyndora, to John and Dora (Mottolla) John.

She married Emil P. Lucas on Dec. 28, 1942. He preceded her in death on July 19, 1991.

She was a member of the Church of the Beloved Disciple, where she served and volunteered in various capacities.

Mary was a graduate of Grove City High School.

She retired from the former A&P Grocery Store, where she worked for many years in the meat department of both the Grove City and Ellwood City locations.

Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by five sisters, Julia John, Mary John, Madeline Mannozzi, Jennie L. Wolbert and Ann Richitt; and five brothers, Joseph, Anthony, Peter A., Dominic P. "Mickey," and Eugene John.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at AHN-Grove City, who took such great care of Mary during her surgery and afterward; the AHN-Healthcare and Home Hospice nurses, who went above and beyond to comfort Mary and her family; and also the Grove Manor employees, who took such good care of Mary and made her part of their family. Special thanks to all of Mary's faithful friends, (you know who you are), who visited with her, brought her goodies, sent cards, and gave her an abundance of love and support over the past three years.

LUCAS - Visitation for Mary L. Lucas, who died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, will be held privately in Cunningham Funeral Home, Grove City.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday at the Church of the Beloved Disciple in Grove City.

Burial will take place in Crestview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name can be made to The Church of The Beloved Disciple, (Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery), 1310 S. Center, St., Ext., or Grove Manor Nursing Home, (Activities Fund) at 435 N. Broad St., both Grove City, PA 16127.

Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
Church of the Beloved Disciple
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City
306 Bessemer Ave.
Grove City, PA 16127
(724) 458-7790
