Mary L. Stehle, 100, of Butler, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, at home with her loving family around her.
She was born Aug. 4, 1920, in Crafton, Pa. She was the daughter of Theodore J. and Mary (Rogers) Lutz.
She was a charter member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Center Township.
She was a graduate of Butler High School and worked for Armco (AK Steel), until she was married.
She married Bill Stehle, the love of her life, on June 17, 1941. She then took a lifetime job of being a mother and is survived by her six children, Bill (Cindy) Stehle of Colorado, Mary Lou (Chic) McCandless of Butler, Nancy (Tom) Wandlass of California, Joann (Bob) Kale of Cabot, John (Shannon) Stehle of Colorado, and Sally Rosellini of Butler.
She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Michael and Tracey, Cam, Sean and John; and her 10 great-grandchildren complete the family circle. She loved being a mom, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She loved shopping with her girls, dancing and playing bridge.
She was a past member of Armco Girls, St. Andrew's Guild.
She is also survived by two loving brothers, Joe, and Bob and his wife, Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Stehle, who died Feb. 26, 1995.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ted, Rodger and Dick; her sister, Nancy; and her grandson, Jamie.
STEHLE - Friends of Mary L. Stehle, who died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 1660 N. Main St. Ext., Butler.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL, and Amedisys Hospice, 140 Aubrey Drive, Butler, PA 16001.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
.