1/1
Mary L. Stehle
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Stehle, 100, of Butler, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, at home with her loving family around her.

She was born Aug. 4, 1920, in Crafton, Pa. She was the daughter of Theodore J. and Mary (Rogers) Lutz.

She was a charter member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Center Township.

She was a graduate of Butler High School and worked for Armco (AK Steel), until she was married.

She married Bill Stehle, the love of her life, on June 17, 1941. She then took a lifetime job of being a mother and is survived by her six children, Bill (Cindy) Stehle of Colorado, Mary Lou (Chic) McCandless of Butler, Nancy (Tom) Wandlass of California, Joann (Bob) Kale of Cabot, John (Shannon) Stehle of Colorado, and Sally Rosellini of Butler.

She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Michael and Tracey, Cam, Sean and John; and her 10 great-grandchildren complete the family circle. She loved being a mom, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She loved shopping with her girls, dancing and playing bridge.

She was a past member of Armco Girls, St. Andrew's Guild.

She is also survived by two loving brothers, Joe, and Bob and his wife, Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Stehle, who died Feb. 26, 1995.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ted, Rodger and Dick; her sister, Nancy; and her grandson, Jamie.

STEHLE - Friends of Mary L. Stehle, who died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 1660 N. Main St. Ext., Butler.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL, and Amedisys Hospice, 140 Aubrey Drive, Butler, PA 16001.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Geibel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved