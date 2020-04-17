Mary Linda Heck Heavner, 77, of Simpsonville, S.C., passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home.
Born Dec. 16, 1942, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Heck and Dorothy Irene Moxey Heck.
Linda was a registered nurse and a member of Palmetto Hills Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas Clark Heavner; her sons, Richard Heavner and Jeffery Heavner; her daughter, Lisa Heavner; her grandson, Garrett Heavner; her brothers, Dr. Richard A. Heck (Carolyn) and Robert C. Heck (Trixie); and family.
HEAVNER - A graveside service for Mary Linda Heck Heavner, who died Sunday, April 12, 2020, was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Josh Martin officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home, Anderson, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Linda Heavner to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Please visit www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 17, 2020