Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lorraine Turk. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lorraine Turk, 103, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 22, 1916, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Kosar and the late Fannie Malec Kosar.

Mary worked as a food service worker as "The Snack Lady," for the Butler Area School District, retiring in 1986.

She was a member of Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church and enjoyed puzzle books.

She is survived by one son, Richard C. Turk of Winchester, Va.; one daughter, Karen D. Pressler of Butler; one brother, Steve Kosar of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clair R. Turk, whom she married on June 7, 1941, and who passed away on June 1, 1971; her grandson, Richard Raymond Turk, who passed away on Feb. 9, 1987; eight brothers; and three sisters.

TURK - Friends of Mary Lorraine Turk, who died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with Pastor Merry H. Meloy of Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church officiating.

Private burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at



Mary Lorraine Turk, 103, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her residence.She was born Sept. 22, 1916, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Kosar and the late Fannie Malec Kosar.Mary worked as a food service worker as "The Snack Lady," for the Butler Area School District, retiring in 1986.She was a member of Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church and enjoyed puzzle books.She is survived by one son, Richard C. Turk of Winchester, Va.; one daughter, Karen D. Pressler of Butler; one brother, Steve Kosar of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Clair R. Turk, whom she married on June 7, 1941, and who passed away on June 1, 1971; her grandson, Richard Raymond Turk, who passed away on Feb. 9, 1987; eight brothers; and three sisters.TURK - Friends of Mary Lorraine Turk, who died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with Pastor Merry H. Meloy of Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church officiating.Private burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close