Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 Funeral service 11:00 AM Community Alliance Church 800 Mercer Road Butler , PA

Mrs. Mary Lou Boben (Cleveland), 69, passed away surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer on Oct. 30, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1949, in Pittsburgh, to Wayne and Lois Cleveland.

Mary Lou was raised in Butler, where she graduated from Butler High School in 1967. She continued her education at Butler County Community College and earned a secretarial science degree. Later in life, she graduated from Slippery Rock University with a teaching degree. Following graduation, Mary Lou began a long and fulfilling career as a kindergarten and first-grade teacher at Laurel School District.

Mary Lou attended her sixth-grade sock hop with her lifelong love, Harry W. Boben. They married on Aug. 23, 1969. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They raised two daughters in Butler.

Mary Lou was a devout Christian and showed her love of serving by hosting a Bible study in her home. In addition, Mary Lou served her community by working at Meals on Wheels. She also took her two adorable therapy dogs when she made weekly visits to the cancer center and New Haven Court.

She was a member of Butler Dog Training Association. She shared her love and passion for gardening and all things in nature by joining the Butler Garden Club, where she served as president. Mary Lou was a member of the local service sorority, Beta Sigma Phi.

Mary Lou is survived by her spouse, Harry Boben; her daughters, Wendy (John) Clibbens and Shelly (Matthew) Johnston; her sister, Jeanne (Ben) Bestwick; her grandchildren, Haley, Carter, Jacob and Joshua; and her many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Cleveland; her mother, Lois Cleveland; and her sister, Nancy Zirnsak (wife of Dave Zirnsak).

BOBEN - Friends of Mrs. Mary Lou Boben (Cleveland), who died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, with the Rev. Dr. Dennis L. Krajacic officiating.

A private burial will be held.

