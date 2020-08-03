Mary Lou (Peffer) Kristophel, 81, died Aug. 1, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.
Mary Lou was born March 14, 1939, to James and Audrey (Baker) Peffer.
She married James R. Kristophel on May 29, 1958. He preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2016.
Mary Lou belonged to Zion Lutheran Church of Harmony from the time she married James.
She and Jim enjoyed camping and traveling throughout the United States to visit national parks. She was an avid reader and played in card clubs.
Mary Lou was most proud of her five sons and their families, Mark (Susan) Kristophel of Renfrew, Daniel (Mary Anne) Kristophel of Prospect, Richard Kristophel of Georgia, Steven (Cassie) Kristophel of Harrisville, and Robert (Kim) Kristophel of South Carolina. She had 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with a 10th due Aug. 6 of this year.
She is survived by her brothers, James Peffer and John (Donna) Peffer; and her sister, Annie (Ken) Endler, who was by her side throughout her illness. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Wimer, who was her maid of honor; her brother-in-law, William (Carolyn) Kristophel; and her last remaining aunt, Gyla Schnauffer.
In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley; her sister-in-law, Susan Peffer; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Ruth Anne Kristophel; her brother-in-law, Edward Wimer; and her granddaughter, baby Jessica.
The family wants to thank all her friends and family who visited faithfully before her passing. It meant everything to her to be able to say goodbye.
The family would like to thank Butler VNA Hospice for all their support and comfort.
KRISTOPHEL - Funeral celebration for family and friends of Mary Lou (Peffer) Kristophel, who died Aug. 1, 2020, will be held Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. outside Zion Lutheran Church, 557 Perry Highway, Harmony, with the Rev. Timothy Dawes and the Rev. Peggy Suhr-Barkley officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Mary Lou will be laid to rest at Zion Lutheran Church cemetery.
The family and Zion Church request face coverings.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 East Grandview Avenue, Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Lou's name to Zion Lutheran Church or Zelienople Library, 227 S. High St., Zelienople, Pa., 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.