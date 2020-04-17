Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou "Mary Lou" Malecky. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lou Malecky, 84, passed away peacefully at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Mary Lou, as she was affectionately known, was born Marie Louise Mulhall on July 4, 1935, in Chicago, Ill. She was the oldest daughter of Helen and Arthur Mulhall, who preceded her in death.

She married Walter Malecky on June 25, 1960. He preceded her in death in 2006.

Mary Lou was a homemaker and loving mother of three sons, Mitchell Malecky and his wife, Marie, of Butler, Robert Malecky and his wife, Linda, of Harleysville, Pa., and William Malecky and his wife, Tara, of Fairfield, Conn.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Matt Malecky, Amanda Malecky Daugherty and her husband, Cameron, Mark Malecky, Bryan Malecky, Nathan Malecky, Maggie Malecky, Caitlin Malecky, Matthew Malecky and Sean Malecky.

She also is survived by one sister, Kathleen Paveza and her husband, Roger; three nieces, Erika Schroeder, Colleen Schroeder and Debbie Kochaniewicz, and her fiancé, Joe Buck; and two nephews, Roger Paveza and his wife, Liz, and Ryan Paveza and his wife, Heather; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Eileen Schroeder; and one niece, Florence Kochaniewicz.

Mary Lou will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Over the years, she and Walter lived in Downers Grove, Ill., Spring Valley, N.Y., Erie, and Rocky Mount, N.C.

After Walter passed, Mary Lou made her home in Lancaster, Pa., for 10 years. She eventually moved to RoseCrest Assisted Living in Mars, then Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler, where she passed.

Her family would like to thank all of the kind people that assisted her in both of those facilities. She made many friends in all of the towns in which she lived, and was loved by all who had the opportunity to know her.

MALECKY - A private ceremony for Mary Lou Malecky, who died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, will be held by the family.

A Catholic funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Final arrangements are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home of Butler.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association, P.O. Box 826962, Philadelphia, PA 19182-6962, or to a .

Mary Lou was a kind and generous woman in her lifetime and would have appreciated any donations made in her name that would assist other people.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



