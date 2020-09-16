Mary Lou McGonigle of Neshannock Township and Naples, Fla., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2020.
Mrs. McGonigle was born Nov. 18, 1936, in New Castle, and was a daughter of the late Augustine and Lena (Geramita) Fornataro.
A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of New Castle High School, where she met her husband, Harold "Hal" McGonigle. The two were married June 7, 1958, in St. Mary Church in New Castle. Hal preceded her in death Sept. 2, 2002.
Mary Lou was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle-St. Mary Church, where she served as a eucharistic minister, and enjoyed volunteering at the parish Summer Fest and Easter Fest. She was formerly a member of St. Camillus de Lellis in Neshannock Township.
Mary Lou dedicated her life to caring for her husband, their children and their home. Additionally, she worked alongside her husband, Hal, as together they owned and operated the former Lloyd-Johnson Office Supply Co., in Butler.
Gentle, kind and most loving, Mary Lou was happiest when her family was together. She enjoyed sharing in her grandchildren's accomplishments and watching them grow.
Surviving are three children, Sherri M. Langhans and her husband, Dr. Mark J., of Wexford, Michael H. McGonigle and his wife, Barbara, of Excelsior, Minn., and Brian P. McGonigle and his wife, Tricia, of Butler; 10 grandchildren, Dr. Mark T. Langhans and his fiancée, Catherine Mapelli, Kelly Choplin and her husband, Dr. Blake, Leah Langhans and her fiancée, Joshua Valentic, Margaret, Michael H., Matthew and Mason McGonigle, Brian P. McGonigle and his wife, Kelsey, and Shawn and Riley McGonigle; and a great-granddaughter, Lucie Quinn Choplin.
Also surviving are a brother, Augustine "Gus" Fornataro and his wife, Grace, of Ellwood City; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen McGonigle of Sharon, and Helen McGonigle of Conneaut Lake; and a brother-in-law, Martin P. McGonigle and his wife, Kathy, of New Castle; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Fornataro.
MCGONIGLE - Calling hours for Mary Lou McGonigle, who died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, will be held privately.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Spirit Parish-St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave., New Castle, with the Rev. Glenn R. Whitman and the Rev. Joseph McCaffrey as concelebrants.
Interment will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Union Township.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.
Please visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com
.