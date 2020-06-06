Mary Lou Smith
Mary Lou Smith, 80, of Fenelton, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Mary Lou was born Feb. 27, 1940, in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of the late Adolph John and Mildred Fitz Pelcer.
She had attended McKeesport High School.
Mrs. Smith was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed crocheting. She was a member of the Young at Heart group at St. Patrick Church in Bradys Bend and was a former member of the Zoo Bowling League.
Mary Lou was married in Winchester, W.Va., on April 25, 1958, to Ronald E. Smith.
In addition to her husband, Mary Lou is survived by a son, John E. Smith and his wife, Arlene, of Chicora; two daughters, Patricia Felsing of Georgia and Kimberly Sutton and her husband, Donald, of Chicora; her grandchildren, Melissa Evitt and her husband, Josh, Kenneth Rivers and his wife, Mary, Christa Whalen and her husband, Nich, Nicholas Sutton and his wife, Emily, Jonathan Smith and his wife, Chelsea, Brice Sutton, Justin Smith and Courtney Sutton; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Joanne Tomco of White Oak; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a son, Michael W. Smith; a sister, Nancy Yotter; two brothers–in–law; and two nephews.
SMITH - Friends of Mary Lou Smith, who died Friday, June 5, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, 210 Saint Wendelin Road, Butler, with Father Matt McClain, church pastor officiating.
Interment will be in St. Wendelin Cemetery.
The family requests that anyone attending the visitation or funeral service wear something yellow in remembrance of Mary Lou.
Memorial donations in Mrs. Smith's name may be made to the Diabetes Foundation at www.diabetesfoundationinc.org, the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, or the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.
For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.
