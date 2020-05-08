Mary Lou Tooch, 88, of Butler went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020, of natural causes at New Haven Court.
Born Oct. 17, 1931, in Sioux Falls, S.D., she was the daughter of John and Elizabeth Hruza.
Mary Lou had a lifelong passion for education. She started her career teaching in a one room schoolhouse in the Midwest. She moved to Pennsylvania and began her family.
When she was in her late 30s, she returned to college to obtain a degree in education. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in education from Slippery Rock University in 1971. She advanced her education over the years by obtaining a master's degree and certification as a reading specialist.
Mary Lou taught at various schools within the Butler Area School District. She enjoyed her many years teaching at Broad Street Elementary School, retiring in 1996. Mary Lou helped to build the reading program at Broad Street, and for years after her retirement, she continued to volunteer at Center Avenue School and Broad Street Elementary School.
She married her husband, Philip A. Tooch, on Nov. 12, 1988. They found each other later in life and while their time together was short, it provided her with such joy.
Mary Lou was a member of Graceway Church of God.
She enjoyed making her famous fudge, playing cards for hours and loved Sudoku puzzles. More than anything, Mary Lou loved spending time with her friends and family and was always there to offer a smile and an encouraging kind word. Mary Lou had season tickets to the Butler Little Theatre for many years and she loved to attend with her sisters-in-law, Pinkie and Rose.
Mary Lou always put the needs of others above her own. She loved to walk around the mall with her dear friend, Lisa, and enjoyed their coffee breaks and breakfast sandwiches at McDonald's. She enjoyed going to the Y and enjoyed water aerobics until her health declined and she could no longer participate.
Mary Lou is survived by her son, Douglas Magan and his wife, Debbie, of Pottstown; a daughter, Jackie Seybert and her husband, Chester, of Karns City; six grandchildren, Andrew Seybert, Rebecca Caudill, Steven Seybert and his wife, Jenn, Stacy Mathers and her husband, Travis, Ryan Magan and his wife, Kaitlyn, and Sarah Bidlow and her husband, Talon; 14 great-grandchildren, Alex, Lynnette, Lauryn, Ben, Adam, Kenzie, Caleb, Steven, Nathan, Gavin, Jonathan, Rory, Micah and Greyson; and a great-great-granddaughter is on her way this month.
She is also survived by a sister, Genevieve Morris; a brother, Joy Hruza; a sister-in-law, Pinkie Reed; as well as several nieces and nephews that held a very special place in her heart.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Vern Hruza; and a sister-in law, Rose Smith.
Mary Lou kept the following saying on her refrigerator for many years and said that she wanted this to be read at her funeral.
We wanted to share her message with you.
Miss Me-But Let Me Go…
When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me,
I want no rites in a gloom filled room,
Why cry for a soul set free.
Miss me a little-but not too long,
And not with your head bowed low.
Remember the love that we once shared,
Miss me-but let me go.
For this is a journey that we all must take,
And each must go alone.
It's all a part of the Master's plan,
A step on the road to home.
When you are lonely and sick of heart,
Go to the friends we know.
And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds,
Miss me-but let me go.
We would like to say a special thanks to all of the staff at New Haven Court, Good Samaritan Hospice and Concordia Visiting Nurses for the amazing love and care you provided to Mary Lou and her family. We have been blessed by you all!
TOOCH - A private funeral service for Mary Lou Tooch, who died Thursday, May 7, 2020, will be held at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, with the Rev. Richard Jenks, pastor of Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, Butler, officiating.
Due to the current situation, the funeral will be for close family only, but a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Hillview Cemetery in the Village of Kepples Corners.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 218 E. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001, or Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Browns Hill Road, Valencia, PA 16059.
For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 8, 2020.