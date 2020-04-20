Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Fugini. View Sign Service Information Steighner Funeral Home 111 East Slippery Rock Street Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Fugini, 95, of Concordia at the Orchards, formerly of Chicora, passed away March 2, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Jan. 4, 1925, in Chicora, she was the daughter of Victor L. Craig and Myra Pauline Duckett Craig and was raised by her stepmother, Mary Frances Devlin Craig.

Mary Louise graduated from Chicora High School with the Class of 1943, where she was a member of the girls' chorus and the girls' basketball team. After graduation, she worked at Woolworth's in Butler and the Busy Bee grocery in Chicora.

During World War II, she jeopardized her health by donating blood too frequently.

After raising her family, she was employed by Kings Jewelry and the Fashion Bug. She also helped her husband at the family business, Fugini Ford Sales. She delivered Meals on Wheels, and was a member of the Christian Mothers at Mater Dolorosa Church.

Her family always looked forward to her fudge and homemade chocolate Easter eggs.

She was one of the last surviving members of her 500 Card Club.

She enjoyed winters in Florida and going dancing on Saturday nights with her husband. But most of all her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter.

Mary Louise will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Elaine Linamen (David) of Butler and Elizabeth Fugini of Warren Ohio; her son, Robert Fugini of Guttenberg N.J.; her grandchildren, Julie Hemingway (Alex) and John Linamen (Michael); her great-granddaughter, Harlow Hemingway; and her brother, Richard Craig.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fugini, whom she married on Sept. 25, 1948; two sisters, Alice Charlene Collins and Lois Jean Craig; a brother, Victor (Jim) Craig; and a number of in-laws.

FUGINI - A private interment service for Mary Louise Fugini, who died March 2, 2020, was held April 18, 2020, at Hemphill Cemetery in Chicora, officiated by the Rev. Matt McClain.

The family is planning a memorial service and reception for friends and family at Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church to be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Chicora Volunteer Fire Department, 202 W. Slippery Rock St., Drawer F, Chicora, Pa., 16025.

Professional services have been entrusted to STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME in the heart of downtown Chicora, corner of 111 E. Slippery Rock and Main Streets, Chicora, Pa., 16025.

For updated information, visit



