She was born Aug. 28, 1934, in Ambridge, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Marion (Bennett) Mihalow.

Dee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Dee married her husband Eugene in 1952 and partnered with him to develop their passion, Brookvue Acres, into a successful dairy farm for many years. During that time, she was a devoted mother and supporter of her children as they participated in many school activities and 4-H.

Dee enjoyed multiple hobbies to express her creative talents, which included sewing, ceramics, restoring antiques, baking, quilting and oil painting. She loved gardening vegetables to feed the family and flowers to add color and beauty to her home. She became a Master Gardener and volunteered with the organization for years. She was a 4-H leader, a volunteer at Big Knob Grange, Cranberry Township, and served on the Cranberry Township Planning Committee.

Dee and Gene worked with community leaders to create and establish Graham Park for all Cranberry Township residents.

When Dee and Gene retired and sold their herd of registered Holsteins, they pursued their dream of traveling the world. They loved touring through the United States including Hawaii and Alaska and internationally, visiting Scotland, China, Australia, and New Zealand to name a few.

Dee is survived by five children and their spouses, Deborah (Peter) Stephenson of Bluffton, S.C., Valerie (Don) Marburger of New Sewickley Township, Diana (Blaine) Wolfe of Cranberry Township, Vicky (David) English of Evans City, and David Graham of Westfield, Mass.; her 11 grandchildren, Melissa (David) Genualdi, Matthew (Kimberly) Marburger, Eugene D. Graham III, Sara (Steve) Hazen, Jared (Heather) Wolfe, Ian (Shayla) English, Amanda (Andy) Heckman, Brandon Wolfe, Megan Graham, Gabrielle English, and Levi Graham; her 10 great-grandchildren, Skylar, Antonia, Delaney, Diana, Elias, Andrea, Roman, Matthew, Thomas and Keira; her six sisters, Roberta Lawther, Jeanette McDonald, Loretta Morrison, Dawn Tomei, Barb Mihalow, and Kathleen (Gary) McFerren; her brother; Nicholas Mihalow; her brother-in-law, H. Clayton Summers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 62 years, Eugene D. Graham Sr.; her loving oldest son, Eugene D. Graham Jr.; her brother: Leonard Mihalow; an infant brother, Donald; five sisters, Madelyn, at age 6, and four adult sisters, Francis Mayer, Lillian Lazar, Joy Morini and Gail Summers.

Dee lived her life as a Proverbs 31: 25-28 woman. "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her."

GRAHAM - Friends of Mary Louise "Dee" Graham, who died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

The funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with the Rev. James R. Bertoti officiating.

She will be laid to rest at the Sylvania Hills Cemetery next to her husband, following a luncheon held at the church.

