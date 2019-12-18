Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Lattyak. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home Inc 1778 Perry Hwy Volant , PA 16156 (724)-748-4685 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM East Side Baptist Disciple of Christ 201 Spruce St Sharon , PA View Map Service 2:00 PM East Side Baptist Disciple of Christ 201 Spruce St Sharon , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Flick Lattyak, 92, of Leesburg Station Road, Volant, died at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

Mary was born on Dec. 25, 1926, in Dennison Corners, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Geraldine Brown Gigliotti.

She married Edward Flick, who preceded her in death. She then married John Joseph Lattyak, who also preceded her in death.

Mary was a graduate of Sharon School of Nursing, receiving her RN degree in 1954.

She was a member of the East Side Baptist Church Disciple of Christ in Sharon, where she enjoyed working with children and was an elder in the church.

Survivors include four sons, Edward (Cindy) Flick of Boyers, Clement (Tammy) Lattyak of Volant, Gregory Alan (Martha) Lattyak of Volant, and Michael L. Lattyak of Masury, Ohio; two sisters, Elizabeth Bailik of West Middlesex, and Ruth Flick of Tionesta; a beloved niece, Joyce (Snookie) Goist, who was a devoted lifelong companion; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Mark and Glenn Gigliotti; one sister, Gertrude Schmidt; and one son, Jack Lattyak.

LATTYAK - Visitation for Mary Louise Flick Lattyak, who died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, will be held from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Thursday at the East Side Baptist Disciple of Christ, 201 Spruce St., Sharon. The Rev. Ty Sabella and the Rev. John Lyons will officiate.

Interment will be at West Side Cemetery, Sharpsville, Pa.

Arrangements are entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, 1778 Perry Highway, Volant.



