Mary Louise (Young) O'Donnell, 91, of the Village of North Oakland, Chicora, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital. She had spent her last few years living at the Lowrie House.
She was born Oct. 12, 1929, in Chicora, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Hockenberry) Young. She was one of 12 children.
She graduated from Karns City High School in 1947.
She married Harry R. O'Donnell on Nov. 20, 1948.
She and her husband started the family businesses, and the family still operates O'Donnell's Car Wash, O'Donnell's Beer Distributor and O'Donnell's Transport Ltd.
In her younger years, Mary Louise was very active in her community at Oakland Township School in the PTA and school board, until it merged with Butler Area School Board.
She was also very active at St. Joseph Church in North Oakland, Chicora, where she served as officer for Christian Mothers and served on Parish Council.
She enjoyed bowling and going to the casinos, but most of all, she loved her family.
Louise is survived by five children, Harry F. (Linda) O'Donnell of Chicora, Judy Roddy of Chicora, Dennis (Doris) O'Donnell of Chicora, Steve (Sherry) O'Donnell of Butler, and Jay (Connie) O'Donnell of Butler; nine grandchildren, April McMillen, Jarrod and Shannon O'Donnell, Kathy Lynch, Diane Lynch, Derek and Tara O'Donnell, Dayne and Amber O'Donnell, Dallas and Amy O'Donnell, Dylan and Alondra O'Donnell and Matthew O'Donnell; 12 great-grandchildren, Madden and Rossi McMillen, Bailee, Bree and Brynnlee O'Donnell, Harrison Lynch, Easton and Sydney O'Donnell, Brystol and Brantley O'Donnell, and Griffen and Sutton O'Donnell.
She is also survived by three sisters, Alice Fontain, Helen (Jesse) Raabe and Jenny (Elmer) Blaha; her brothers, Roger (Patti) Young of Butler, Jim (Mary Ann) Young of Chicora, and Tom (Sherry) Young of Chicora; her brother-in-law, William O'Donnell; and her sisters-in-law, Margaret Steiner and Anna Marie McGill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry R. O'Donnell, who died March 2, 1986; an infant son, Donald O'Donnell; a grandson, Justin O'Donnell; four sisters, Gertrude (Carl) Landgraf, Caroline (Larry) Delaire, Ruth Kelly and Rose (Bob) Miller; one brother, Edward (Margaret) Young; two brothers-in-law, Lewis and Floyd O'Donnell; a sister-in-law, Rose Filges; and a special friend, Harold Pacifico.
O'DONNELL - There will be no visitation for Mary Louise (Young) O'Donnell, who died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
A private Mass of Christian burial for family only will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, officiated by Father Matt McClain.
With COVID-19 restrictions, a mask and social distancing are required.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Oakland, Chicora.
Arrangements are entrusted to STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.
To extend condolences to her family, please visit www.steighnerfuneralhome.com
.