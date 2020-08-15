Mary Louise Parson, 83, of Portersville, passed away Aug. 12, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior.
Mary Louise Parson was born on March 15, 1937, in Butler County. She was the daughter of Louise Guillard. Her beloved grandfather, Pierre Guillard, was instrumental in shaping the lovely person she was.
Mary was married to Donald "Sut" Parson on Oct. 17, 1960. Together they had seven children, with one dying in infancy.
Mary enjoyed spending time with close family and friends. She was close with her sister, Dorothy "Dot" Naplen; her brother, Russell O'shea; and her cousin, Louise Morgan.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, with a radiant smile and laugh. She had a love for gardening, flowers and birds. Mary loved to welcome guests at her kitchen table for tea, cookies and conversation.
Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses, Daniel and Karen Parson, Steve Parson, Lisa and James French, Larry and Jenny Parson, Elaine and Doug Skelley, and Ronald Parson; as well as her sister, Dot Naplen; her brother, Russell O'shea; her cousin, Louise Morgan; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her lifelong best friend, Mary Tincani.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Guillard; her son, Mark Parson; her husband, Donald "Sut" Parson; her brother-in-law, Norman Naplen; and her nephew, Robert "Bobby" Naplen.
PARSON - The family of Mary Louise Parson, who died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, will be receiving friends for viewing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with her grandson, Pastor Dylan Parson officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Portersville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family requests that attendees wear facial coverings, limit physical contact and practice safe social distancing.
The family asks that flowers be sent to Boylan Funeral Home in Zelienople, or a tree be planted in Mary's memory.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.