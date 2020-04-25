Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary M. Miley. View Sign Service Information Randle–Dable Funeral Home 1110 South Grand Avenue Waukesha , WI 53186 (262)-547-4035 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary M. Miley, 83, passed away April 22, 2020, in Waukesha, Wis., after a lengthy illness.

Mary was born on April 6, 1937, in Cabot, to Lelen and Margaret (Snyder) Neupert.

She married Donald A. Miley Sr. on Sept. 8, 1958, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Cabot. They moved to Waukesha in 1967, where they raised their four children.

Mary served for many years as a lunchtime supervisor at Whittier Elementary School and was beloved by generations of children that were under her charge.

She was an active community volunteer in Waukesha County 4H clubs and Waukesha Public Schools PTO. She was a dedicated member of her local TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) chapter and formed lifelong friendships with fellow members, who became her extended family.

Mary was the quintessential family matriarch, and her great sense of humor, love of playing cards and dedication to her family and friends will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Connie (Stuart) Cook, Faye Miley and Michael (Stefanie) Miley; her siblings, Margaret (Clyde) Walls, Bernice (Ervin aka Poncho) Yockey, Shirley Krasovic (Tom Molnar), Robert Neupert, Charles Neupert and Linda (Robert) Lang; her grandchildren, Sarah Stigler (Amber Miller), Justin Cobb (Ashley Vigdahl), Savana Pavlak (Barak Embrey), Allison Cook (Kellen Kleiva) and Colt Miley; her great-granddaughter, Cosette Embrey; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Miley Sr.; her son, Donald A. Miley Jr.; her grandson, Jacob M. Stigler; her brothers, Paul, John and Barry "Jake" Neupert; and her parents.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Waukesha Memorial Hospital and the ICU staff who cared for Mary in her final days through unprecedented conditions, as well as the many healthcare professionals who cared for her over the years. Their dedication to her care and sensitivity to her family's concerns will long be remembered.

MILEY - There will be a private family burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park for Mary M. Miley, who died Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

A celebration of Mary's life will be scheduled at a future date.

Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home CREMATORY AND PREPLANNING SERVICES, 1110 South Grand Ave., Waukesha, Wis. was honored to serve the family.

Condolence cards may be sent to the Miley Family, c/o Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the or a .

For further information, please visit our website at



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.