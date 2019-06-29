Mary "Michele" Parrotto, 70, of Middlesex Township passed away peacefully on Friday in her home.
Born Dec. 25, 1948, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sara Keefer Burkett.
Michele was a homemaker and was totally dedicated to her children and grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Kilian Church and also attended Holy Sepulcher Church.
Surviving are her husband, James A. Parrotto, whom she married on April 20, 1968; her children, Lisa (Dino) Ciafre of Middlesex Township, Denise (Chuck) Ciafre of Middlesex Township and Jimmy Parrotto of Mars; and her grandchildren, Dominic, C.J. and Gabriella.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, David, Mary, Sally and Harriet.
PARROTTO - Services will be held privately for Mary "Michele" Parrotto, who died Friday, June 28, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allegheny Health Network Home & Health Hospice at www.supportAHN.org.
Online condolences available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 29, 2019