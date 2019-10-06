Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary S. Palmer. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Memorial service 11:00 AM North Street Christian Church 226 W. North Street Butler , PA View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services North Street Christian Church 226 W. North Street Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary S. Palmer, 83, of Butler, formerly of Largo, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, while under the care of the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot.

Born March 2, 1936, in Zelienople, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Nellie Barkley White.

Mary was a member of North Street Christian Church in Butler and belonged to various groups within the church.

She was an avid reader, seamstress and enjoyed quilting.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Susan (Greg) Mason of Butler, Nancy (James) Young of Largo, Fla., Stephen Palmer of Butler, and Gerald (Kristen) Palmer of Cranberry Township; her grandchildren, Tammy (Keith) Lehman, Abigail Mason (Jordan Mart), James Young, Shelbey (Ken) Ellguth, Jennifer Young, Alex (Emily) Carson, and Nicholas Carson; and her great-grandchildren, Emma Lehman, Audrey Lehman, Oliva Ellguth, Madison Ellguth and Cooper Carson.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Clark Palmer, who passed away Aug. 25, 2017; and her brothers, Gerald and William White.

PALMER - A memorial service for Mary S. Palmer, who died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at North Street Christian Church, 226 W. North Street, Butler. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, 134 Marwood Road Cabot, PA 16023

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing TOWNSHIP, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



