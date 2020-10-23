Mary Szymik, 64, of Adams Township passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Born July 22, 1956, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Charles Huckestein and Hazel Boody Huckestein.
Mary was employed by the Mars Area School District as a paraprofessional for 20 years.
She enjoyed music, dancing and reading. She also loved cheering on her Pittsburgh sports teams.
Mary will be remembered as a very kind woman, who loved her family and friends. She was an attentive caregiver to her late mother and sister as well as a loving "Grammy" and "Nanny" to her six grandchildren.
Mary will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of nearly 40 years, Randall Szymik, whom she married on Nov. 8, 1980; her daughters, Jessica (Dylan) Geche and Shannon (Brian) Rinaman; her grandchildren, Hazel, Stanley, River, Boe, Atticus and Weston; her sisters, Ruth Hutchins, Phyllis (Leo) Broskey, Elizabeth Huckestein and Jean (Mark) Siwik; her brother, Charles Huckestein; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Marilyn Arnold, Margaret Baker and Jack Huckestein.
SZYMIK - All are welcome to attend the memorial Mass for Mary Szymik, who died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, that will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, personal facial protection is required to attend the Mass at church.
Following the Mass, the family invites all to join them for a celebration of Mary's life beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Hardwood Cafe, 646 Pittsburgh Road, Butler.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary's honor to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at ocrahope.org
, or to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center at www.seaturtlehospital.org
.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.