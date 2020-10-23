1/1
Mary Szymik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Szymik, 64, of Adams Township passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.

Born July 22, 1956, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Charles Huckestein and Hazel Boody Huckestein.

Mary was employed by the Mars Area School District as a paraprofessional for 20 years.

She enjoyed music, dancing and reading. She also loved cheering on her Pittsburgh sports teams.

Mary will be remembered as a very kind woman, who loved her family and friends. She was an attentive caregiver to her late mother and sister as well as a loving "Grammy" and "Nanny" to her six grandchildren.

Mary will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of nearly 40 years, Randall Szymik, whom she married on Nov. 8, 1980; her daughters, Jessica (Dylan) Geche and Shannon (Brian) Rinaman; her grandchildren, Hazel, Stanley, River, Boe, Atticus and Weston; her sisters, Ruth Hutchins, Phyllis (Leo) Broskey, Elizabeth Huckestein and Jean (Mark) Siwik; her brother, Charles Huckestein; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Marilyn Arnold, Margaret Baker and Jack Huckestein.

SZYMIK - All are welcome to attend the memorial Mass for Mary Szymik, who died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, that will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, personal facial protection is required to attend the Mass at church.

Following the Mass, the family invites all to join them for a celebration of Mary's life beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Hardwood Cafe, 646 Pittsburgh Road, Butler.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Memorial donations may be made in Mary's honor to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at ocrahope.org, or to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center at www.seaturtlehospital.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved