Mary T. Andreassi
1932 - 2020
Mary T. Andreassi, 88, of East Brady, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her home.

Born April 9, 1932, in East Brady, she was the daughter of Paul Stanley and A. Barbara (Henry) McCloskey.

Mary attended East Brady High School and graduated in 1950.She worked as an operator at Ohio Bell in Cleveland and was a secretary at East Brady High School.

On July 12, 1958, she married John A. Andreassi, who preceded her in death on May 15, 2018.Mary's life was centered around love for her family.

Mary was a faithful member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church.

She is survived by one son, Thomas Andreassi of East Brady; and three daughters, Ann Marie (John) Olszak of East Brady, Jeanie (Jack) Strauser of Seminole, Fla., and Barb (Rich) Werner of Allison Park; 12grandchildren, Maura (Zachariah) Hollingshad, Christina Andreassi, Adrienne (Andrew) Harmon, Evan (Taylor) Olszak, Emily (Chris) Harmon, David Olszak, Stephanie Strauser, Jack (Krysten) Strauser, Benjamin Werner, Joel Werner, Jenna Werner and Anthony Werner. Mary is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Gretta, Payton, Eden, Rylan, Amira, Peter, Gio, Nova and Rosalie;one sister-in-law, Lena Hillwig of East Brady; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a special aunt, Mary H. Blackwell "Mama Dot";one sister, Barbara Jean Voytuk; and one half-brother, Thomas Wright.

ANDREASSI- All services for Mary T. Andreassi, who died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of BUECHELEFUNERALHOME, East Brady.

In lieu of flowers, the Andreassi Family asks the donations to be made to Saint Eusebius Cemetery, 302 East 2nd St., East Brady, PA 16028.

To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
