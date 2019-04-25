Mary T. Casper, 88, of West Sunbury passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Mary was born Dec. 8, 1930, in West Sunbury. She was the daughter of the late Anthony Keller and the late Theresa Amant Keller.
Mary was a homemaker and a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.
Her hobbies included working in her flower garden, picture and crossword puzzles, and going on bus tours.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Barbara Loughner of Panama City, Fla.; one son, Gary J. (Susan) Casper of West Sunbury; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; and three step great-great- grandchildren.
She is also survived by one sister, Irene Haas of Butler; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, August Joseph Casper, who passed away Sept. 8, 2018; seven brothers; and four sisters.
CASPER - The family of Mary T. Casper, who died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
A blessing service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Steven Neff officiating.
Private burial will be held in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019