Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary T. Casper. View Sign Service Information William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 (724)-637-2320 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary T. Casper, 88, of West Sunbury passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Mary was born Dec. 8, 1930, in West Sunbury. She was the daughter of the late Anthony Keller and the late Theresa Amant Keller.

Mary was a homemaker and a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.

Her hobbies included working in her flower garden, picture and crossword puzzles, and going on bus tours.

Mary is survived by one daughter, Barbara Loughner of Panama City, Fla.; one son, Gary J. (Susan) Casper of West Sunbury; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; and three step great-great- grandchildren.

She is also survived by one sister, Irene Haas of Butler; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, August Joseph Casper, who passed away Sept. 8, 2018; seven brothers; and four sisters.

CASPER - The family of Mary T. Casper, who died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

A blessing service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Steven Neff officiating.

Private burial will be held in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be submitted at



Mary T. Casper, 88, of West Sunbury passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.Mary was born Dec. 8, 1930, in West Sunbury. She was the daughter of the late Anthony Keller and the late Theresa Amant Keller.Mary was a homemaker and a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.Her hobbies included working in her flower garden, picture and crossword puzzles, and going on bus tours.Mary is survived by one daughter, Barbara Loughner of Panama City, Fla.; one son, Gary J. (Susan) Casper of West Sunbury; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; and three step great-great- grandchildren.She is also survived by one sister, Irene Haas of Butler; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.Mary was preceded in death by her husband, August Joseph Casper, who passed away Sept. 8, 2018; seven brothers; and four sisters.CASPER - The family of Mary T. Casper, who died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.A blessing service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Steven Neff officiating.Private burial will be held in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close