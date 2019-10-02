Mary T. Johnstone, 88, of Sarver, formerly of Clinton Township, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Grove at Harmony.
Born Jan. 7, 1931, in Braddock, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Nora Margaret O'Donnell.
Mary worked as a fashion illustrator for Gimbels, Hornes and Kaufmann's department stores in Pittsburgh.
In 1978, Mary enrolled and graduated from Gallaudet University with a B.A. in 1982. During her time at Gallaudet, she became the editor of the school's newspaper and received awards for her writing. To view some of Mary's work, visit https://flic.kr/s/aHsmHo5ptM.
Mary was a strong advocate for the deaf community. She volunteered with a D.C.-based organization called Self Help for Hard of Hearing People.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Russell Johnstone; and a son, Kevin Johnstone. She also had four brothers, Regis, Thomas, John and Richard, all deceased.
JOHNSTONE - Friends of Mary T. Johnstone, who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, are invited to a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be made to Gallaudet University, Denison House, 800 Florida Ave., NE, Washington, D.C. 20002, or online at https://www.gallaudet.edu/office-of-development/giving-at-gallaudet.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019