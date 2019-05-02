Mary Verleigh Tucci, 90, of Grove City passed peacefully at home on Tuesday evening.
Mary was born May 16, 1928, in Richland Township, Clarion County, to Martin A. and Anna M. (Hanlan) Fitzgerald.
She was raised in Butler and was a 1948 graduate of Butler High School.
She married George L. Tucci on Dec. 27, 1950; together they shared 68 years of marriage.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother.
She was a member of the Church of the Beloved Disciple in Grove City, and formerly served of the Rosary Altar Society of the church.
In her younger years, she was active with Grove City Women's Club and served as club vice president for two terms.
Mary enjoyed cooking, reading, working crossword puzzles and mostly, spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, George at home; three sons, George M. "Mick," of New York, N.Y., Blase F. and his wife, Dawn, of Slippery Rock, and Richard L. Tucci and his wife, Sandra, of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Christine Reed, Scot and David Calvert, Cole, Matt and Tre Tucci, and Madison and Josh Boren; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Megan and Austin Reed; and her two sisters-in-law, Ann Bogusky and Leona Whladika, both of Butler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda L. Calvert; an infant son, Scott L. Tucci; and a sister, Martha Lahr.
TUCCI - Private family services will be held for Mary Verleigh Tucci, who died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, on Saturday in Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, with the Rev. Joseph Stewezski as celebrant.
Burial will take place in Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.
Memorials in Mary's memory may be made to at st.jude.org, or at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 2, 2019