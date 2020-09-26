1/1
Mary Vivian "Vivian" Rhule
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heaven gained another beautiful soul Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, when Mary Vivian Grace (Frederick) Lickert Rhule, 95, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Ross Township passed away peacefully while under the care of Sherwood Oaks Retirement Community.

Born Jan. 19, 1925, in Allegheny County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph A. Frederick and Grace Evelyn (Seybert) Frederick.

Vivian lived in the West View area for about 70 years, before retiring to Butler County and eventually the Sherwood Oaks Community in Cranberry Township, where she had lived for the last 12 years.

She was very involved with Christ Lutheran Church in Ross Township.

Vivian enjoyed all types of outdoor activities and loved to travel. She was also a talented crafter and enjoyed creating pieces for herself and others. Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. The world will be a little emptier without her presence.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Susan (Gary) Munsch of Indiana, Pa., and Fred Lickert of Gibsonia; her grandchildren, Kisa (Chris) Kowal, Mandy (Rob) Cousins, Paul (Andrea) Munsch and Shena (Eric) Medsger; and her great-grandchildren, Elissa and Megan Cousins, and Lydia Munsch.

In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her first husband, H. Russell Lickert; her second husband, Robert "Bob" Z. Rhule; her brother, Ralph A. Frederick Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Judith Lickert.

RHULE - A memorial service for Mary Vivian Grace (Frederick) Lickert Rhule, who died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, will be held privately by the family.

Memorial donations may be made in Vivian's honor to a charity of the donor's choice.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved