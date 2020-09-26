Heaven gained another beautiful soul Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, when Mary Vivian Grace (Frederick) Lickert Rhule, 95, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Ross Township passed away peacefully while under the care of Sherwood Oaks Retirement Community.
Born Jan. 19, 1925, in Allegheny County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph A. Frederick and Grace Evelyn (Seybert) Frederick.
Vivian lived in the West View area for about 70 years, before retiring to Butler County and eventually the Sherwood Oaks Community in Cranberry Township, where she had lived for the last 12 years.
She was very involved with Christ Lutheran Church in Ross Township.
Vivian enjoyed all types of outdoor activities and loved to travel. She was also a talented crafter and enjoyed creating pieces for herself and others. Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. The world will be a little emptier without her presence.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Susan (Gary) Munsch of Indiana, Pa., and Fred Lickert of Gibsonia; her grandchildren, Kisa (Chris) Kowal, Mandy (Rob) Cousins, Paul (Andrea) Munsch and Shena (Eric) Medsger; and her great-grandchildren, Elissa and Megan Cousins, and Lydia Munsch.
In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her first husband, H. Russell Lickert; her second husband, Robert "Bob" Z. Rhule; her brother, Ralph A. Frederick Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Judith Lickert.
RHULE - A memorial service for Mary Vivian Grace (Frederick) Lickert Rhule, who died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, will be held privately by the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Vivian's honor to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
.