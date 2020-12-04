Mary Weakland Machaj of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Neville Island and Evans City, died on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach following an illness.
She was born on June 22, 1962, in Willoughby, Ohio, the daughter of Jerome and Doris (Roth) Weakland.
She graduated from Butler High School, and from Marymount College in Tarrytown, N.Y., where she studied international business and Spanish. She worked as an international training specialist for BNY Mellon.
Mary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Coraopolis, where she sang in the choir. She took her faith seriously, and even had written lists of the people she wanted to include in her prayer intentions.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Machaj; her mother, Doris Weakland; four brothers, Patrick (Lynda) Weakland, Carl Weakland, Paul (Jodi) Weakland and Eric (Jodi) Weakland; her sister, Jill (Pete) Hennessey; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome Weakland, who died in 2017; her grandparents, who lived in Altoona; her first husband, Robert Gurner of Butler, who died in 1985; and an infant sister, Pamela.
MACHAJ - Services for Mary Weakland Machaj, who died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, will be held at a future date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1694, or St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1304 4th Ave., Coraopolis, PA 15108.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Mary's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.