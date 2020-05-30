Mary Young Mainhart
Mary Young Mainhart, 82, of Butler, formerly of Waynesboro, Va., passed away May 29, 2020, at ACMH.
She was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Waynesboro, Va., and was the daughter of the late Paige Young and the late Mary Young.
Mary was employed by General Electric as an accounting specialist for 25 years. She enjoyed living in Virginia and being a genteel Southern woman.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robert D. Mainhart, whom she married Nov. 11, 1978; one son, Kim (Lisa) Moneymaker of Virginia; one sister, Linda (David) Cohron of Virginia; and one brother, William (Donna) Young of Arizona.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother.
MAINHART - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Mary Young Mainhart, who died Friday, May 29, 2020.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
