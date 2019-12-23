Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MaryAnn E. Gresgott. View Sign Service Information Jamison Funeral Home 117 North Main Street Harrisville , PA 16038 (724)-735-2671 Send Flowers Obituary

MaryAnn E. Gresgott, 83, of Slippery Rock, transitioned peacefully at home with her loving family at her side Dec. 21, 2019.

MaryAnn was born Aug. 1, 1936, in Elizabeth, Pa.

She graduated from Edinboro College with a bachelor's degree in education.

MaryAnn went on to teach in Fla., until she met her husband Sidney. The couple married in Las Vegas on Aug. 1, 1964. Together, they adopted three children, Leah, Jeffrey and Mark, while living in California.

MaryAnn took great pride in her flower gardens, crocheting, sewing, baking and creating recipes. During retirement, she and her husband loved to travel to craft shows in the area and sell their merchandise they created together. MaryAnn also enjoyed feeding and watching birds outside her window.

Surviving is her loving and caring husband of 55 years, Sidney Gresgott; her three children, Leah Rice and her husband, Tony, of Elkridge, Md., Jeff Gresgott and his wife, Kathy, of Waterville Maine, Mark Gresgott and his wife, Darla, of Slippery Rock; and her grandchildren, Rob Daniels and his wife, Brittany, Jennifer Daniels and Megan, Paige and Reese Gresgott. MaryAnn also has two great-granddaughters, Lilly Rose and Charli.

GRESGOTT - Family of MaryAnn E. Gresgott, who died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.

Funeral services will start at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Father Adam Verona presiding.

Burial will take place at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Harrisville.

Friends can email condolences by visiting



MaryAnn E. Gresgott, 83, of Slippery Rock, transitioned peacefully at home with her loving family at her side Dec. 21, 2019.MaryAnn was born Aug. 1, 1936, in Elizabeth, Pa.She graduated from Edinboro College with a bachelor's degree in education.MaryAnn went on to teach in Fla., until she met her husband Sidney. The couple married in Las Vegas on Aug. 1, 1964. Together, they adopted three children, Leah, Jeffrey and Mark, while living in California.MaryAnn took great pride in her flower gardens, crocheting, sewing, baking and creating recipes. During retirement, she and her husband loved to travel to craft shows in the area and sell their merchandise they created together. MaryAnn also enjoyed feeding and watching birds outside her window.Surviving is her loving and caring husband of 55 years, Sidney Gresgott; her three children, Leah Rice and her husband, Tony, of Elkridge, Md., Jeff Gresgott and his wife, Kathy, of Waterville Maine, Mark Gresgott and his wife, Darla, of Slippery Rock; and her grandchildren, Rob Daniels and his wife, Brittany, Jennifer Daniels and Megan, Paige and Reese Gresgott. MaryAnn also has two great-granddaughters, Lilly Rose and Charli.GRESGOTT - Family of MaryAnn E. Gresgott, who died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.Funeral services will start at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Father Adam Verona presiding.Burial will take place at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Harrisville.Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close