Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maryann Sheppeck. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church 125 Buttercup Road Meridian , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maryann (Klara) Sheppeck, 91, of Butler passed away Jan. 11, 2020, at the Orchards of Saxonburg, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice.

Born Aug. 15, 1928, to Anthony and Louise (Wieckowski) Klara in Lyndora, Maryann was the oldest of six children.

Maryann grew up in Lyndora with her parents and maternal grandparents living in the same household, so Maryann only spoke Polish for the first seven years of her life. She had to learn to speak English once entering Lyndora Elementary, which she always said she had to walk to school every day. Maryann was very proud of her Polish heritage and tried to instill it into her five children.

Maryann was the first to have a camera and took many pictures while living and growing up in Lyndora, and then finally in Butler Township near the community college.

When the college first opened in 1968, Maryann would take evening classes to keep her mind fresh and learn more about everything. Education and what it could do for you was very important to Maryann, which she impressed upon her children.

Maryann instilled creativity in her children allowing them to be creative, but also to play a sport and a musical instrument. Maryann loved to dance, listen to polkas, Elvis Presley, Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Maryann often brought the Polish traditions she grew up with into her family to her children. Maryann was extremely intelligent, organized and was an industrious woman. She loved to garden and be outdoors in the nicer weather. If Maryann didn't know how to do something, she would take a book and learn how.

Maryann finished all the woodwork in her home and was always doing a project to fix her home. This instilled the power of knowledge on her children and the desire to learn and know more.

Maryann was involved during her lifetime with the St. Stanislaus Ladies Guild. She was a lector and often sang in the choir with her beautiful singing voice. Maryann was part of NAMI and several mental health groups/advocacy programs.

She worked for the Office of Personnel Management in Boyers, until her retirement at age 72. She then decided she wanted to volunteer at the VNA, completing their paperwork with their mileage and reimbursements for their nurses and volunteers.

Maryann also line danced and took up clogging upon retirement. She was busier after retirement then before.

Maryann was married to Adam Bernard Sheppeck, who preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 1982. Maryann took pride in her children and her family.

She leaves behind five children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Her five children include Dr. Michael and Susan (Curry) Sheppeck of Maplewood, Minn., Dr. Richard and Laura Sheppeck of Petoskey, Mich., Thaddeus (Ted/TP) and Amy Sheppeck of St. Paul, Minn., Theresa (Sheppeck) Fulmer of Butler, and David and Cheryl (McCormick) Sheppeck of Butler.

She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Clifford and Crystal Sheppeck of Minnesota, Tyler and Celina Sheppeck of Minnesota, Alexandra Sheppeck of Butler, Nicholas Sheppeck and Quinn Sheppeck of Petoskey, Mich., Matthew Sheppeck and Kylie Sheppeck of Butler; and her great-grandchildren, Kaylee Sheppeck of San Diego Calif., Aiden Sheppeck and Rylan Sheppeck of Minnesota, Ava Sheppeck and Alexander Sheppeck of Minnesota, and Sophie Sheppeck of Butler.

She also leaves behind two sisters, Antionette (Toni/Tosia) Jeffery of New Hampshire, and Barbara Troso of Georgia; one brother, John (Joshu) Klara and his wife, Andrea, of State College, Pa.; a sister- in-law, Winnie Joyce (Stanley/Stashu) Klara of Butler; several nieces, nephews, cousins in the U.S. and in Poland; several great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great nieces and great-great-nephews.

She leaves behind her service dog that she loved, AJ, and her service cat, Sheldon (Kitty), who will miss her.

Maryann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Peter (Tadu) Klara and Stanley (Stashu) Klara.

SHEPPECK - Friends of Maryann (Klara) Sheppeck, who died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian. The Rev. William Wuenschel will officiate,

Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the organizations mentioned that Maryann supported, volunteered for or was involved in helping with.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



Maryann (Klara) Sheppeck, 91, of Butler passed away Jan. 11, 2020, at the Orchards of Saxonburg, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice.Born Aug. 15, 1928, to Anthony and Louise (Wieckowski) Klara in Lyndora, Maryann was the oldest of six children.Maryann grew up in Lyndora with her parents and maternal grandparents living in the same household, so Maryann only spoke Polish for the first seven years of her life. She had to learn to speak English once entering Lyndora Elementary, which she always said she had to walk to school every day. Maryann was very proud of her Polish heritage and tried to instill it into her five children.Maryann was the first to have a camera and took many pictures while living and growing up in Lyndora, and then finally in Butler Township near the community college.When the college first opened in 1968, Maryann would take evening classes to keep her mind fresh and learn more about everything. Education and what it could do for you was very important to Maryann, which she impressed upon her children.Maryann instilled creativity in her children allowing them to be creative, but also to play a sport and a musical instrument. Maryann loved to dance, listen to polkas, Elvis Presley, Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.Maryann often brought the Polish traditions she grew up with into her family to her children. Maryann was extremely intelligent, organized and was an industrious woman. She loved to garden and be outdoors in the nicer weather. If Maryann didn't know how to do something, she would take a book and learn how.Maryann finished all the woodwork in her home and was always doing a project to fix her home. This instilled the power of knowledge on her children and the desire to learn and know more.Maryann was involved during her lifetime with the St. Stanislaus Ladies Guild. She was a lector and often sang in the choir with her beautiful singing voice. Maryann was part of NAMI and several mental health groups/advocacy programs.She worked for the Office of Personnel Management in Boyers, until her retirement at age 72. She then decided she wanted to volunteer at the VNA, completing their paperwork with their mileage and reimbursements for their nurses and volunteers.Maryann also line danced and took up clogging upon retirement. She was busier after retirement then before.Maryann was married to Adam Bernard Sheppeck, who preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 1982. Maryann took pride in her children and her family.She leaves behind five children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Her five children include Dr. Michael and Susan (Curry) Sheppeck of Maplewood, Minn., Dr. Richard and Laura Sheppeck of Petoskey, Mich., Thaddeus (Ted/TP) and Amy Sheppeck of St. Paul, Minn., Theresa (Sheppeck) Fulmer of Butler, and David and Cheryl (McCormick) Sheppeck of Butler.She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Clifford and Crystal Sheppeck of Minnesota, Tyler and Celina Sheppeck of Minnesota, Alexandra Sheppeck of Butler, Nicholas Sheppeck and Quinn Sheppeck of Petoskey, Mich., Matthew Sheppeck and Kylie Sheppeck of Butler; and her great-grandchildren, Kaylee Sheppeck of San Diego Calif., Aiden Sheppeck and Rylan Sheppeck of Minnesota, Ava Sheppeck and Alexander Sheppeck of Minnesota, and Sophie Sheppeck of Butler.She also leaves behind two sisters, Antionette (Toni/Tosia) Jeffery of New Hampshire, and Barbara Troso of Georgia; one brother, John (Joshu) Klara and his wife, Andrea, of State College, Pa.; a sister- in-law, Winnie Joyce (Stanley/Stashu) Klara of Butler; several nieces, nephews, cousins in the U.S. and in Poland; several great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great nieces and great-great-nephews.She leaves behind her service dog that she loved, AJ, and her service cat, Sheldon (Kitty), who will miss her.Maryann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Peter (Tadu) Klara and Stanley (Stashu) Klara.SHEPPECK - Friends of Maryann (Klara) Sheppeck, who died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian. The Rev. William Wuenschel will officiate,Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the organizations mentioned that Maryann supported, volunteered for or was involved in helping with.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close