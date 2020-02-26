MaryJean Gibson, 74, of Butler passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020, at her home.
Born Sept. 26, 1945, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Paul Cavalero and Mary (Swory) Cavalero.
MaryJean graduated from Butler High School.
She was working for Dr. Timothy Brown in Butler, and had previously worked at Wise Business Forms and Nationwide Insurance.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, was a 50-year card club member, and the Italian Sons & Daughters of America (ISDA) and DJ Trivia, where she was part of the DMG team.
She enjoyed crafting, jewelry making, card making, and going to Monday night dinners at the Butler Elks Club.
Surviving are her husband, Rex L. Gibson, whom she married Oct. 24, 1981; her daughter, Gina (Mike) Miller of Butler; her beloved granddog, Sydney; one sister, Rosemary (Fritz) Flick of Butler; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
GIBSON - Friends of MaryJean Gibson, who died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
St. Paul's Catholic Women and Christian Mothers will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Church to recite the rosary.
Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Butler.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020