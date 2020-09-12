Mathew T. Straessley, 40, of Cranberry Township passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
Born Aug. 13, 1980, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Annette Barnett Straessley and the late Thomas James Straessley, who passed away on July 23, 2016.
Mathew was a 1999 Seneca Valley High School graduate. He obtained his bachelor's degree in 2009, and his master's degree in business in 2010 from Franklin University.
Mathew enjoyed watching the Seneca Valley Wrestling Team and was fond of those who enjoyed the sport as much as he did. He loved participating in fantasy football. Above all, Mathew loved his country, his family and his beloved dog, Sydney. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Annette Straessley; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Barnett; his brother, Gabriel Straessley; his sister, Angela Straessley; his nephews, Louie Schmidt and Gabriel Straessley Jr.; and his aunts, uncles, cousins and his best friend, Derek Ritter.
In addition to his father, Mathew was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Norman Barnett, and his paternal grandparents, Clarence and Doris Straessley.
STRAESSLEY - A private memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Mathew T. Straessley, who died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, or online at https://www.npcf.us
.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.