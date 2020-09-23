Matilda A. "Tootie" Betres, 82, died early Sunday morning in her home at Newhaven Court in Butler.
Born Nov. 23, 1937, in Butler, she was the daughter of Mike "Larry" and Hedwick "Peggy" Bohan.
She married Daniel E. Betres on Dec. 27, 1958.
She graduated from Butler High School before going on to earn several degrees, including, B.S. Education (Duquesne University), M.S. Education (University of Pittsburgh), M.S. Education in Religious Education (Duquesne University) and the completion of her doctoral studies with a doctoral letter in curriculum and supervision from the University of Pittsburgh, where she also earned her Public School Administration certificates (principal-superintendent).
Tootie devoted her entire career to education and teaching. She was a teacher in both parochial and public schools, a middle school teacher and a middle school administrator, an adjunct professor of education at the University of Pittsburgh in the Teachers Training Teachers program, and a professor of education for 27 years at Slippery Rock University, where she taught, designed and supervised student teaching programs in Butler and surrounding areas in Pittsburgh as well as in Munich and Stuttgart, Germany, Dublin, Ireland and Mexico City, Mexico.
She also served as the director of religious education for St. Conrad (St. Fidelis) Parish, St. Michael the Archangel Parish and St. Paul Parish. During her time at St. Conrad and St. Michael, she also wrote the history of those parishes. Her studies in scripture included certificates from Misericordia College, St. Vincent Seminary School of Theology, Loyola College and the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology-Scripture Presenter Training, Steubenville University. Most recently, she was a master instructor for the Diocese of Pittsburgh, where she served on several Diocesan committees, such as the RCIA.
Tootie, along with her husband, Dan, were active in many community activities. They were charter members of Butler Musical Theatre Guild, where Tootie had leading roles in 27 productions and where they both served as directors. They were also active over many years in Butler City Summer Dramatics Program for Youth and Young Adults, Butler County Junior Miss Scholarship Program and Butler County Symphony Association board of directors.
She is survived by a sister, Barbara Little (husband Jack); a brother, Michael "Sonny" Bohan (wife Connie); numerous nieces and nephews; many friends; and her constant companion, her dog, Teigen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel E. Betres; an infant daughter, Mary Anna; her parents, Mike and Hedwick (Isovitch) Bohan; and a sister, Cissy Bohan.
BETRES - Friends of Matilda A. "Tootie" Betres, who died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler. Please meet at the church on Saturday.
Memorial donations may be made IMO her grandnephew and sent to Matthew Cunningham Memorial Scholarship Fund, Golden Tornado Scholastic Foundation, 110 Campus Lane, Butler PA 16001.
Due to current mandates and restrictions, social distancing and facial covering is required.
