Born July 8, 1957, in Harmony, he was the son of the late David Ira Cleland and Velma Jane Bintrim Cleland.

Matt graduated from Seneca Valley High School and obtained a B.S. in journalism and a master's in secondary education from Slippery Rock University. Matt was currently working on another degree in American Indian studies.

He taught journalism and English at public schools for many years.

Matt loved nature and the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He loved the faithful companionship of his dog, Jake.

Matt is survived by his sister, Jennifer Leigh Cleland of Harmony; a sister-in-law, Susan Margaret Maczon Cleland Suarez and her husband, Sergio, of the Villages, Fla., and their children, Alexandra Suarez of Portland, Ore., and Zachary Suarez of the Villages, Fla.; and numerous aunts and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Matt was preceded in death by a brother, David Ira Cleland Jr.

CLELAND - A memorial service for Matthew Brent Cleland, who died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, will be held in the near future with the date and time to be announced.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Matt's honor to the My Dog's Care Center, 2341 Evans City Road, Zelienople, PA 16063.

