On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, we had to give Matthew Protzman back to God to live in his heavenly home.
Born with spina bifida, Matt died en route to the emergency room at Butler Memorial Hospital of cardiac arrest.
Matthew, 51, was born on Oct. 2, 1968, the son of Carl Melvin Protzman and Emma Grace (Swigart) Protzman.
He was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving as a greeter/usher, was the secretary/treasurer for the Good News Bible class and several memorable children's sermons, one portraying fishers of men and given with gusto, hitting the cry room window.
He graduated from Butler High School in 1989. His favorite class was current events.
Matt volunteered for over 25 years at Lutheran Senior Life/Visiting Nurses. Matt bravely watched friends with similar conditions make their way to heaven; that same group that he saw go awaited his arrival in heaven.
Matt's family never allowed the wheelchair or his handicap to get in the way; they always found a solution to see that Matt was included. His grandfather, Carl Adam Protzman, made items of furniture to help him be mobile to keep up with the other kids. He was the poster child for Easter Seals (now Lifesteps).
Matt loved to shoot and was a member of the Trap League of Butler City Hunting and Fishing Club, The Happy Hunters in Fenelton, was an associate member of the Bantam Marine League Detachment 743, and an honorary member of the BCMH Nurses, Class of 1957.
Matthew loved to shoot trap, go hunting and camping, and when his dad was still living, he loved riding the pontoon boat all over Lake Arthur, fishing. Matt was an avid reader, loved history and any fact about the presidents.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Emma Grace (Swigart) Protzman, with whom he made his home; two sisters, Sandra (Ken) Protzman-Cook and Yvonne (Jerry) Kaczmarczyk; two nieces, Jalaine (Gregg) Pazer and Sarah Elizabeth Protzman-Cook; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and a multitude of friends.
He was preceded in death by his best friend and buddy, his father, Carl Melvin Protzman.
PROTZMAN - Family and friends of Matthew Carl Protzman, who died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with interim pastor, the Rev. James Neal officiating, and family friend, the Rev. Barry Keurulainen speaking.
He will be laid to rest in Gruenwald Cemetery on Bonniebrook Road, following the service.
Because of his strong faith and the love of his church, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in his memory.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
