Matthew M. Baptiste, 22, of Butler passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
He was born Aug. 7, 1998, in Butler, to Russell (Evette Hoffman) Baptiste Jr. and Tiffany (Darin Shay) Baptiste.
Matt enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, spending time with his friends, his niece and nephew, but most of all being with his son, Mason.
Along with his son and parents, Matt is survived by his sisters, Monica and Taylor Baptiste; his grandfather, Russell Baptiste Sr. of Butler; his grandmother, Gerry Alwine of Butler; his grandmother, Patricia Strong of Barberton, Ohio; his son's mother Michaela Pierce; his niece, Kara; and nephew, Isaac.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ray Jarrell; his step grandfather, Edward Strong; his step grandmother, Tina Baptiste; and his step grandfather, Chester Alwine.
BAPTISTE - A Mass of Christian burial for Matthew M. Baptiste, who died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Parish in Butler.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Matt's family for Mason's education.
