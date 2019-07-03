Matthew Scott Carothers, 37, walked into the arms of Jesus on June 24.
He was born March 15, 1982, in Meridian, and was a son of the late Fred Carothers and Deborah Cousins Marburger of Butler.
Matthew was a very kind and generous person, who loved his family and friends dearly.
He is survived by his mother, Deborah Cousins Marburger; his stepfather, Robert Marburger; his brother, Jesse Carothers; a sister, Haley Rose Campbell, all of Butler; and a stepbrother, Derek Marburger of Pittsburgh.
He is also survived by his aunts, uncles and several nieces and nephews.
CAROTHERS - Allison Park Church of Butler will conduct a celebration of life memorial service for Matthew Scott Carothers, who died Monday, June 24, 2019, to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion, 150 Legion Memorial Lane, Lyndora.
Professional services entrusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Blawnox.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 3, 2019