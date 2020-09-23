1/
Mattie F. Anderson
1937 - 2020
Mattie F. Anderson, 82, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Evans City passed away Monday evening, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

Born Dec. 27, 1937, in Washington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Genevieve Williams.

Mattie had been a sales clerk at Kmart in Cranberry.

Surviving are four sons, John Anderson (Raylene Hill) of Evans City, Mike (Tracy) Anderson of Prospect, Martin Anderson Jr. of Westerville, Ohio, and Thomas Anderson of Zelienople; a sister, Mary Williams of Washington, Pa.; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, John T. Haefner.

ANDERSON - Friends of Mattie F. Anderson, who died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Services will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Chris Marshall, pastor of New Life Christian Ministries, officiating.

Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park in Cranberry Township.

Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
24
Service
08:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
