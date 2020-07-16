Max M. "Pete" Rensel Jr., 80, of Renfrew, passed away on July 10, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital.
He was born July 28, 1939, in Butler, and was the son of the late Max M. Rensel Sr. and the late Catherine L. White Rensel.
Pete worked as a welder at Pullman Standard, retiring in 1982.
He was a good man and would do anything for anybody.
Pete was a member of the VFW Post 4843 of Ford City, and was also a member of the Latin-American Club in Ford City, and AARP.
He was of the Protestant faith.
He is survived by two sons, Randy M. Rensel and his wife, Tammy, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Richard A. Rensel of Butler; two daughters, Raylene S. Stevens of Grove City, and Rhonda Rensel of Butler; one granddaughter, Kiarra R. Rensel of Fort Myers, Fla.; his companion, Marlene Bowser of Ford City; and several nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Rensel; and his son-in-law, Michael Stevens.
RENSEL - Private visitation and services for Max M. "Pete" Rensel Jr., who died Friday, July 10, 2020, were held at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler. Pastor Matthew Perkins officiated.
A private burial took place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
