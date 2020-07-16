1/1
Max M. "Pete" Rensel Jr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Max M. "Pete" Rensel Jr., 80, of Renfrew, passed away on July 10, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital.
He was born July 28, 1939, in Butler, and was the son of the late Max M. Rensel Sr. and the late Catherine L. White Rensel.
Pete worked as a welder at Pullman Standard, retiring in 1982.
He was a good man and would do anything for anybody.
Pete was a member of the VFW Post 4843 of Ford City, and was also a member of the Latin-American Club in Ford City, and AARP.
He was of the Protestant faith.
He is survived by two sons, Randy M. Rensel and his wife, Tammy, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Richard A. Rensel of Butler; two daughters, Raylene S. Stevens of Grove City, and Rhonda Rensel of Butler; one granddaughter, Kiarra R. Rensel of Fort Myers, Fla.; his companion, Marlene Bowser of Ford City; and several nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Rensel; and his son-in-law, Michael Stevens.
RENSEL - Private visitation and services for Max M. "Pete" Rensel Jr., who died Friday, July 10, 2020, were held at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler. Pastor Matthew Perkins officiated.
A private burial took place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved