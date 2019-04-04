Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maximillian Wayne Halterman. View Sign

Maximillian Wayne Halterman, 23, of Butler passed away March 19 at his residence as a result of gunshot wounds.

He was born Dec. 16, 1995, in Butler, and was the son of the late Mark Halterman and Rose Comly of Butler.

He had worked construction out of Local International Labor Union 223.

Max loved music and the art of tattoos. He made all of his friends smile.

Surviving are his mother; three sisters, Trina Holderman and Rae Holderman, both of Butler, and Haley Halterman of Lancaster; three brothers, Storm Comly of Butler, William Parsons of Butler, and Mark Halterman of Lancaster; his nieces and nephews, Terrel, Trinity, Rylan, Cameron, Brooklyn, Deacon, Nevin, Anastasia, and his godson Collin; and his sister-in-law, Nikki Mathews of Cabot.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Halterman.

HALTERMAN - Friends of Maximillian Wayne Halterman, who died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, will be received from 6 p.m. until the time of service at 8 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. Matthew Deck officiating.

Interment will take place in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Centre County.

