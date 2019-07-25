Maxine Elizabeth Richardson, 92, of Graysville, Pa., formerly of Six Points (near Eau Claire) passed away Sunday evening surrounded by her loving family following a period of declining health.
Born Feb. 7, 1927, in Coraopolis, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Raymond D. and Gertrude Gravely Monroe.
She had been employed at Polk State Hospital (now Center) for a number of years as a secretary. She also had been employed at Sunnyview Home in Butler.
Maxine was a member of Ethnan Temple - Seventh Day Adventist of Pittsburgh, and was a longtime member of the former Seventh Day Adventist Church of Eau Claire.
Surviving are a daughter with whom she made her home, Sandra and her husband, John Harris, of Graysville; a son, Thomas Richardson and his wife, Carrie, of Washington, Pa.; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Delores Jones of Georgia; a brother, Donald Monroe of Huntsville, Ala..; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James F. Richardson Jr.; a sister, Carolyn Monroe; and her brothers, Robert and Raymond D. Monroe Jr.
RICHARDSON - Visitation for Maxine Elizabeth Richardson, who died Sunday, July 21, 2019, will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire, where funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m.
Private burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Scrubgrass Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 25, 2019