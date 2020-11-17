1/1
Melba Jean Tomeo
1949 - 2020
Melba Jean Tomeo, 71, of Key Largo, Fla., and Slippery Rock passed away in Slippery Rock Township on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, following an extended illness.

She was born Jan. 19, 1949, in Grove City, to Joseph Edwin Stahlman and Betty Faye Bell Stahlman.

Melba married Michael Rae Tomeo on Jan. 19, 1973, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2020.

Melba graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1966, earned a Bachelor of Science in education from Slippery Rock State College in 1981, and a Master of Library Science from Clarion University in 1989.

A beloved middle-school librarian at Slippery Rock Area Middle School, from 1984 to 1998, she then served as assistant professor at Slippery Rock University, until her retirement in 2009.

After retirement, she was an instructor at the I-School of San Jose State University, in San Jose, Calif.

Survivors include her son, Michael J. (Wendy White) Tomeo and grandson, Avery M. Tomeo, of New York, N.Y.; two sisters, Melissa (Dan) Truman of Slippery Rock, and Melanie (Sean) McGurr of Hudson, Ohio; three brothers, Joseph Stahlman of Slippery Rock, Jay (Robin) Stahlman of Slippery Rock, and Jeffery Stahlman of Volant; and her extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

TOMEO - There will be no public services at this time for Melba Jean Tomeo, who died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.

Melba loved nature, genealogy and a good book. Those wishing to honor her generous spirit might consider a donation to their local library or food bank.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-1012
7247942830
