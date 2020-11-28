Melissa J. Cordek, 39, of Poland, Ohio, formerly of Butler, passed away late Thursday evening, Nov. 26, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her mother at her side, following a lengthy illness.
Born March 12, 1981, in Johnstown, Melissa was the daughter of Mary Ann (Panick) Haugh and Michael E. Haugh of Karns City, and Paul Lutz and his wife, Annette, of Portage.
Melissa was a graduate of Penn Cambria High School in Cambria County.
She was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany.
She had been employed as an administrator at the VA Butler Healthcare Hospital.
Melissa enjoyed spending time with her children, family and friends, and many different outdoor activities, especially jogging and snow skiing.
In addition to her parents, Melissa is survived by two children, Anthony John Cordek and Lauren Cordek, both of Poland, Ohio; one brother, Paul "Jake" Lutz and his wife, Tara, of St. Petersburg; two sisters, Ann Williams of Lilly, and Jessica Wall and her husband, Greg, of Lower Burrell; her paternal grandfather, Michael Lutz of Portage; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Melissa was preceded in death by a number of other maternal and paternal grandparents.
CORDEK - Friends of Melissa J. Cordek, who died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home officiated by the Rev. Lou Pascazi, senior parochial vicar at Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church.
Military honors will be accorded by the Bradys Bend and Chicora American Legion posts.
Interment will be in Poland Riverside Cemetery in Boardman, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to ALS of Western PA at www.als.org/western-pennsylvania
For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com
